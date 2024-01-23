UK's Cameron: campaign to degrade Houthi capability will continue
British foreign minister David Cameron said action to degrade Houthi military capabilities in Yemen would continue after the United States and Britain carried out another round of strikes on Monday.
"What we've done again is send the clearest possible message that we will continue to degrade their ability to carry out these attacks," Cameron told broadcasters on Tuesday.
