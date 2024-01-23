Left Menu

Vedanta Sesa Goa COO says company committed to foster sustainable approach to mining

23-01-2024
Vedanta Sesa Goa is committed to foster a sustainable and responsible approach to mining, the company's chief operating officer (COO), mining, Krishna Reddy said on Tuesday.

Reddy said the company believes in coexistence of mineral extraction and conservation of environment and stressed on the company's dedication to foster a sustainable and responsible approach to mining.

''At Vedanta, we believe in the coexistence of robust mineral resource extraction and environmental conservation. The MEMC Week serves as a platform for us to engage with our communities, empower our workforce, and showcase our commitment to the highest standards of environmental stewardship,'' he said at the Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation (MEMC) event.

Sesa Goa Iron Ore CEO Navin Jaju said that sustainable development is at the core of the company's business philosophy of 'Transforming for Good', according to a statement by MEMC.

Around 1,200 people attended the event organised for raising awareness and recognising efforts in the mine environment and mineral conservation.

Pankaj Kulshrestha, Chief Controller of Mines (MES), Indian Bureau of Mines, Nagpur was the chief guest of the event.

