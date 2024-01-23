Left Menu

Netanyahu mourns the loss of 21 Israeli soldiers in Gaza and says the army will fight on

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-01-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 14:01 IST
Netanyahu mourns the loss of 21 Israeli soldiers in Gaza and says the army will fight on
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has mourned the loss of 21 soldiers in the deadliest single attack in Gaza and says the army will fight on until “absolute victory.” In a posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Netanyahu said Monday was “one of the hardest days since the outbreak of the war.” He says the army will launch an investigation into the attack, in which a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank, setting off a secondary explosion that brought two buildings down on the soldiers.

It was the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces in Gaza since the ground operation began.

In the posting on Tuesday, Netanyahu wrote: “In the name of our heroes, and for our own lives, we will not stop fighting until absolute victory.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024