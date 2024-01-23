Decide on earliest possible date for holding mayoral polls: HC to Chandigarh administration

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday asked the Chandigarh administration to decide on the earliest possible date for holding the mayoral polls.

A division bench of Justices Sudhir Singh and Harsh Bunger issued the direction while hearing a petition challenging an order of the Chandigarh deputy commissioner, who is the authority for holding the mayoral polls, postponing the elections from January 18 to February 6.

The Chandigarh administration and municipal corporation filed their replies which were taken on record by the bench. The court later adjourned the matter for January 24.

The petition challenging the order postponing the mayoral elections has been filed by AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar.

The elections were deferred after presiding officer Anil Masih fell sick, triggering protests by the Congress and the AAP.

The two parties have joined hands for the mayoral polls. They slammed the BJP, which currently holds the mayor's seat, accusing it of deferring elections apprehending its ''imminent defeat''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)