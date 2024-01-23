Left Menu

Sri Lanka arrests 6 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in its waters

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested six Indian fishermen and seized their trawlers for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, an official statement said on Tuesday, in the fourth such incident this month.

The fishermen were arrested, and their two trawlers were seized on Monday north of the Delft Island, Jaffna, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a press release.

The six apprehended fishermen were escorted to the Kankasanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further action, it said.

Last week, as many as 18 Indian fishermen were arrested, and their two trawlers seized for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

In 2023, the island nation's Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

