R-Day parade: Veterans tableau depicts how they gallantly defended country

The theme of the float was -- Rashtra Nirman - Pehle Bhi, Ab Bhi, Aage bhi aur Hamesha.The front part of the tableau depicts a major phase in the lives of armed forces personnel, when they gallantly defended our country at all costs, read a description about the tableau in an official booklet on the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:15 IST
  • India

The role played by armed forces' veterans during and after their service was depicted in a tableau that rolled down the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday. The theme of the float was -- ''Rashtra Nirman - Pehle Bhi, Ab Bhi, Aage bhi aur Hamesha''.

The front part of the tableau depicts a major phase in the lives of armed forces personnel, when they ''gallantly defended our country at all costs'', read a description about the tableau in an official booklet on the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path here. These capable forces along with availability of modern indigenous war fighting platforms clearly reflect that the security of the country is impenetrable, it read. The central part of the tableau showcases the role of armed forces personnel after their retirement from active service. The veterans have made valuable contributions in myriad aspects of nation building and they act as pillars of the country's growth in various sectors, read the description about the float in the booklet.

The tableau also depicts the supreme sacrifice made by armed forces personnel. ''Our country and all its citizens salute the indomitable spirit of our soldiers and get motivated to share the responsibility of the national security,'' it read.

