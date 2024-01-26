Bengal: Governor unfurls Tricolour, CM present at Republic Day parade

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday unfurled the national Tricolour at the Republic Day parade on Red Road in Kolkata.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues were present at the colourful parade of the police and security personnel and school children.

Bose also took the salute of the security forces including Army personnel of the Eastern Command during the one-hour-and-15-minute programme.

Tableaux on various schemes of the state government were part of the function. One of the Tableaux showcased the GI tags acquired by various products of the state including 'Rosogolla' and 'Darjeeling Tea'.

Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhay, and ministers Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya were among others present at the parade.

Bose was greeted on arrival and seen off after the ceremony by the chief minister and other ministers present.

On her X handle, Banerjee expressed ''heartfelt greetings to all on Republic Day.''

