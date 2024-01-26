Left Menu

Bengal: Governor unfurls Tricolour, CM present at Republic Day parade

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 13:24 IST
Bengal: Governor unfurls Tricolour, CM present at Republic Day parade
C V Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday unfurled the national Tricolour at the Republic Day parade on Red Road in Kolkata.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues were present at the colourful parade of the police and security personnel and school children.

Bose also took the salute of the security forces including Army personnel of the Eastern Command during the one-hour-and-15-minute programme.

Tableaux on various schemes of the state government were part of the function. One of the Tableaux showcased the GI tags acquired by various products of the state including 'Rosogolla' and 'Darjeeling Tea'.

Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhay, and ministers Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya were among others present at the parade.

Bose was greeted on arrival and seen off after the ceremony by the chief minister and other ministers present.

On her X handle, Banerjee expressed ''heartfelt greetings to all on Republic Day.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024