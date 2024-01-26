Left Menu

R-Day: ITBP all-woman contingent marches to ''Sare Jahan Se Accha''

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police women band contingent marched on Kartavya Path on Friday on the occasion of Republic Day celebration.The mahila band contingent of the ITBP was led by band commander constable Ambika Patil.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 13:32 IST
The 'mahila band contingent' of the ITBP was led by band commander constable Ambika Patil. The contingent, in its ceremonial attire, proudly marched to the tune 'Sare Jahan Se Accha', written by poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The all-female contingent was led by assistant commandant Moniya Sharma with three subordinate officers (women) and 144 other ranks (women) as part of this impressive contingent.

Himveers, as soldiers of the ITBP force are known, guard 3,488 kilometres of the highest and most inhospitable borders in the world from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

The sentinels of our northern and northeast borders operate under the conditions fit only for the likes of snow leopards in temperatures up to minus 45 degree Celsius and up to an altitude of 19,000 feet.

ITBP, one of the several paramilitary forces in the country, has always been at the forefront in adventure activities. The force's personnel have scaled 226 peaks in the Indian Himalayas and mountain ranges abroad, including Mt Everest four times.

ITBP has been conferred with six Shaurya Chakra, two Kirti Chakra, one Sena Medal, 19 President's Police Medal and numerous other awards for gallantry, sports and adventure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

