LG Saxena highlights Delhi's public transport, infrastructure, power sector in R-Day speech

Lt Governor VK Saxena, in his Republic Day speech, on Friday said the central and the local governments are making sustained efforts to develop Delhi into a global and inclusive city.

Saxena highlighted various achievements of Delhi, including in the fields of public transport, health, power sector and ration supply, in his speech.

In the last few years, Delhi has made significant progress in the power sector, he said. ''The demand for power is being met without any load shedding.'' The LG also lauded various agencies including DDA, PWD, NDMC, MCD, Delhi Police among others, workers and employees and people of Delhi-NCR for readying Delhi to successfully host the G-20 Summit.

The government is committed to giving top priority to health services and making them available to the people, Saxena said.

"Delhi has modernised its public transport system. I am proud to inform you that by 2015, 85 per cent of the public transport buses will be electric in Delhi. That is a big achievement on the global level,'' he said.

The Centre has extended special financial assistance under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme, he said.

Efforts are being made for all the sections of society aiming for inclusive development and 72 lakh beneficiaries have received subsidised foodgrains from fair-price shops, the LG said.

''The number of 'One Nation, One Ration Card' beneficiaries is the highest (in the country),'' he said.

The government is also committed to tackling air and water pollution and conservation of the Yamuna river, Saxena said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also trying for effective and timely implementation of various public welfare schemes and development works, he stated.

In the last one year, several projects have been completed to transform Delhi. Two world-class auditoriums -- Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhumi -- have been inaugurated and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Meerut and Delhi has begun and work is in progress on Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridors, he said.

Saxena greeted people on Republic Day and paid tribute to the founders of the Constitution and the security personnel who laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

