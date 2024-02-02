Left Menu

Wild elephant from Karnataka strays into Kerala town, creates panic

Updated: 02-02-2024 10:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A wild elephant, from neighbouring Karnataka, on Friday strayed into the heart of Mananthavady town in this district, creating panic in the area.

As Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) of the Forest Department kept track of the pachyderm, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran said officials are working tirelessly to resolve the situation.

The minister said that the elephant, wearing a radio collar, came from Karnataka and therefore, the Wayanad Collector has been asked to seek the help of authorities from that state to solve the issue.

Saseendran also said that children who had already reached schools were asked to remain there and those who have not, were asked to stay home.

Prohibitory orders were also issued in the area by the district administration.

The minister said that the process for tranquilizing the elephant, if required, has also begun.

He urged people to co-operate with the forest officials to ensure the situation is resolved safely.

Later, visuals on TV channels showed forest officials monitoring the elephant as it moved around in a small residential area surrounded by banana plantations.

