Two injured in building fire in Southwest Delhi

Two men suffered burn injuries while trying to douse a fire at a building in Southwest Delhis Sagarpur area, police said on Friday.The fire was reported to the police control room on Thursday night, they said. It was informed that the fire has broken out on the first floor of a house in Mohan Block in Sagarpur, police said. Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 10:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two men suffered burn injuries while trying to douse a fire at a building in Southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Friday.

The fire was reported to the police control room on Thursday night, they said. It was informed that the fire has broken out on the first floor of a house in Mohan Block in Sagarpur, police said. ''Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot. Manoj (40) and Rahul (32) suffered burns while attempting to douse the fire,'' a senior police officer said.

Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, police said.

