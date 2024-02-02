Left Menu

Assam: Two leopard carcasses found

Carcasses of two leopards were found in Sivasagar in Assam, police said on Friday.According to a police official, the carcasses were spotted by locals in Khoronga Lonpotia area and accordingly, they informed the forest department.The carcasses were of one male and one female leopard and both were adults.

Representative Image
''The carcasses were of one male and one female leopard and both were adults. They are suspected to have died four days back,'' he said.

The leopards were straying into human habitat and creating panic among the people in the area. They killed over a dozen goats and cows, and injured 4-5 pet dogs, locals claimed.

The official said one carcass was found inside the forest, and the other one was spotted lying in a paddy field.

''Carcasses were recovered in a decomposed condition. Post-mortem examinations will reveal the exact cause of the death,'' he added.

''Because of the failure of the forest department, these two animals lost their lives. If they had acted on time, the two leopards could have been caged and released in nearby Kaziranga National Park,'' wildlife activist Manas Borah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

