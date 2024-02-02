Russia says Ukraine has not asked for bodies of POWs killed in crash - RIA
Russia has not received any requests from Kyiv to hand over the bodies of prisoners of war killed in the IL-76 crash last week, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
The Ukrainian government has said it made such a request.
