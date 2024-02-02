Left Menu

Georgian woman ordered detained for defacing Stalin icon in Tbilisi

A court in Georgia has ordered five days' detention for a woman who defaced a religious icon depicting Soviet leader Josef Stalin, an act which ignited large protests last month in the capital Tbilisi, local media reported on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Georgia has ordered five days' detention for a woman who defaced a religious icon depicting Soviet leader Josef Stalin, an act which ignited large protests last month in the capital Tbilisi, local media reported on Friday. The Georgian Young Lawyers' Association, who defended the woman, Nata Peradze, could not be immediately reached by phone, but told local agency InterPressNews that she was jailed on petty hooliganism charges, an administrative offence.

The news agency did not say what was her lawyers' line of defence. A thousands-strong protest erupted in mid-January to demand harsh punishment for Peradze, who was accused of splashing blue paint onto an icon on display in Tbilisi's Holy Trinity Cathedral in an act of protest.

A side panel of the icon includes a depiction of the Georgian-born Stalin - an avowed atheist who violently repressed religion across the Soviet Union - being blessed by St Matrona of Moscow, a Russian Orthodox saint, during World War Two. Orthodox Church activists and believers as well as far-right groups agitated for Peradze to be subject to a criminal investigation and be potentially jailed for what they say was an act that insulted the icon and their beliefs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

