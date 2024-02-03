Left Menu

4 killed as car crashes into roadside house in Cuttack

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people were killed as their car crashed into a roadside house in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Saturday.

The accident happened near Gadadharpur village in the Tigiria police station area on Friday night, they said.

The deceased were friends who were returning home after attending a wedding in Koilikanya village, they added.

Low visibility because of fog is likely to have caused the accident, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

In another accident in the district, two persons died as their motorcycle collided with a bus in Janhia Chhak in Nischintakoili police station area on Friday night.

The victims were from the Jagatsinghpur district, police said, adding that an investigation was underway to ascertain how the accident happened.

