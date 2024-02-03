Left Menu

Pharma raw material worth Rs 44.5 lakh pilfered from godown in Thane; case registered

The police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for allegedly pilfering raw material worth Rs 44.5 lakh from the godown of a firm supplying goods to pharmaceutical companies in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Saturday. Raw materials stored in 16 drums were pilfered from the godown in the Rahnal area of Bhiwandi between October and November 2023, he said.

The police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for allegedly pilfering raw material worth Rs 44.5 lakh from the godown of a firm supplying goods to pharmaceutical companies in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday. Based on a complaint, a case under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Narpoli police station on Friday, the official said. Raw materials stored in 16 drums were pilfered from the godown in the Rahnal area of Bhiwandi between October and November 2023, he said. The theft came to light when 13 drums were supplied to a pharmaceutical company, and it was found that the containers had been tampered with, and the stock was replaced with an alternative substance, the official said. A probe is underway, and no arrests have been made in this regard so far, he said.

