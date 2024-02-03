Body of TMC legislator's bodyguard found in MLA hostel

The body of a Trinamool Congress legislator's bodyguard was found in the premises of MLA hostel here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jaydeb Ghorai, who was the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress MLA Rajib Lochan from Bandwan in Purulia, they said.

Police said the cause of the unnatural death was being ascertained and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee visited the MLA hostel after hearing of the incident.

