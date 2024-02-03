Iran's proxies played with fire, now it's burning them - Polish minister

Poland said on Saturday that U.S. retaliatory strikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria were the result of Iranian proxies "playing with fire".

"Iran's proxies have played with fire for months and years, and it's now burning them," Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

