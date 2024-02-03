Iran's proxies played with fire, now it's burning them - Polish minister
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-02-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 13:50 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Poland said on Saturday that U.S. retaliatory strikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria were the result of Iranian proxies "playing with fire".
"Iran's proxies have played with fire for months and years, and it's now burning them," Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. eyeing Japanese shipyards for warship overhauls, says U.S. ambassador
U.S. wants Japanese shipyards to help keep warships ready to fight in Asia
EU's Reynders visits Poland to discuss restoring rule of law
ABB's China operations under investigation by U.S. Congress
ABB's China operations under investigation by U.S. Congress