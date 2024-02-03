Left Menu

NIA busts cross-border weapon smuggling network in Mizoram; key accused arrested

National Investigation Agency NIA has busted a cross-border smuggling network of arms, ammunition and explosives and arrested a key accused from Mizoram, an official said on Saturday.Lalngaihawma, a resident of Mamit area of Mizoram, was nabbed from Aizwal following inputs regarding the operations of a well-organised, large-scale illegal arms and ammunition supply network operating in certain north-eastern states of the country, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 14:23 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted a cross-border smuggling network of arms, ammunition and explosives and arrested a key accused from Mizoram, an official said on Saturday.

Lalngaihawma, a resident of Mamit area of Mizoram, was nabbed from Aizwal following inputs regarding the operations of a well-organised, large-scale illegal arms and ammunition supply network operating in certain north-eastern states of the country, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. The arrest was made as part of investigation into a case registered by NIA on December 26 last year under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act, the official said.

“The accused, along with others, was engaged in trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosive materials not only in the north-eastern states but also across the border. He was working in collusion with various operatives, including insurgent groups situated across the international border,” the spokesperson said. As part of their conspiracy, the official said they had already distributed such terror hardware to various individuals in the country and abroad.

“These illicit weapons and explosives are suspected to have been used in violent terrorist acts and criminal activities across different regions,” the spokesperson said, adding further investigations to unearth the entire network are in progress.

