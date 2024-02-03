Left Menu

Iran condemns US airstrikes as violations of Iraqi, Syrian sovereignty

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 15:44 IST
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iran's foreign ministry on Saturday condemned overnight U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as "violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of the two countries. Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani, in a statement, said the attacks represented "another adventurous and strategic mistake by the United States that will result only in increased tension in instability in the region".

The U.S. military launched airstrikes against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, in retaliation for last weekend's drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. troops. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)

