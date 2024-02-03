Indian submarine in Colombo ahead of Sri Lanka’s Independence Day celebrations

INS Karanj, an Indian Navy submarine, arrived in the port of Colombo on Thursday, ahead of Sri Lanka’s 76th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

On a two-day visit, the submarine was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy.

INS Karanj is 67.5 metres long with a crew of 53 under the commandeering of Commander Arunabh, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

INS ‘Karanj’ will depart the island nation on February 5, symbolising the strengthened maritime relations between India and Sri Lanka, LankaNewsWeb.net, a news portal said, adding, “The diplomatic and cultural exchange during this visit contributes to the broader cooperation between the two nations in the maritime domain.”

