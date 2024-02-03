Left Menu

Scoreboard: 2nd Day of second Test between India and England

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 16:49 IST
Scoreboard at the end of England innings on the second day of the second Test against India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Bairstow b Anderson 209 Rohit Sharma c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14 Shubman Gill c Foakes b Anderson 34 Shreyas Iyer c Foakes b Hartley 27 Rajat Patidar b Rehan Ahmed 32 Axar Patel c Rehan Ahmed b Shoaib Bashir 27 Srikar Bharat c Shoaib Bashir b Rehan Ahmed 17 Ravichandran Ashwin c Foakes b Anderson 20 Kuldeep Yadav not out 8 Jasprit Bumrah c Root b Rehan Ahmed 6 Mukesh Kumar c Root b Shoaib Bashir 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2 Total: (All out in 112 overs) 396 Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-89, 3-179, 4-249, 5-301, 6-330, 7-364, 8-383, 9-395, 10-396 Bowling: James Anderson 25-4-47-3, Joe Root 14-0-71-0, Tom Hartley 18-2-74-1, Shoaib Bashir 38-1-138-3, Rehan Ahmed 17-2-65-3. England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley c Iyer b Patel 76 Ben Duckett c Patidar b Kuldeep Yadav 21 Ollie Pope b Bumrah 23 Joe Root c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 5 Jonny Bairstow c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 25 Ben Stokes b Bumrah 47 Ben Foakes b Kuldeep Yadav 6 Rehan Ahmed c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 6 Tom Hartley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 21 James Anderson lbw b Bumrah 6 Shoaib Bashir not out 8 Extras: (B-7, LB-1, NB-1) 9 Total: (All out in 55.5 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-114, 3-123, 4-136, 5-159, 6-172, 7-182, 8-229, 9-234.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15.5-5-45-6, Mukesh Kumar 7-1-44-0, Kuldeep Yadav 17-1-71-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-0-61-0, Axar Patel 4-0-24-1. (MORE)

