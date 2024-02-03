Scoreboard: 2nd Day of second Test between India and England

Scoreboard at the end of England innings on the second day of the second Test against India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Bairstow b Anderson 209 Rohit Sharma c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14 Shubman Gill c Foakes b Anderson 34 Shreyas Iyer c Foakes b Hartley 27 Rajat Patidar b Rehan Ahmed 32 Axar Patel c Rehan Ahmed b Shoaib Bashir 27 Srikar Bharat c Shoaib Bashir b Rehan Ahmed 17 Ravichandran Ashwin c Foakes b Anderson 20 Kuldeep Yadav not out 8 Jasprit Bumrah c Root b Rehan Ahmed 6 Mukesh Kumar c Root b Shoaib Bashir 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2 Total: (All out in 112 overs) 396 Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-89, 3-179, 4-249, 5-301, 6-330, 7-364, 8-383, 9-395, 10-396 Bowling: James Anderson 25-4-47-3, Joe Root 14-0-71-0, Tom Hartley 18-2-74-1, Shoaib Bashir 38-1-138-3, Rehan Ahmed 17-2-65-3. England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley c Iyer b Patel 76 Ben Duckett c Patidar b Kuldeep Yadav 21 Ollie Pope b Bumrah 23 Joe Root c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 5 Jonny Bairstow c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 25 Ben Stokes b Bumrah 47 Ben Foakes b Kuldeep Yadav 6 Rehan Ahmed c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 6 Tom Hartley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 21 James Anderson lbw b Bumrah 6 Shoaib Bashir not out 8 Extras: (B-7, LB-1, NB-1) 9 Total: (All out in 55.5 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-114, 3-123, 4-136, 5-159, 6-172, 7-182, 8-229, 9-234.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15.5-5-45-6, Mukesh Kumar 7-1-44-0, Kuldeep Yadav 17-1-71-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-0-61-0, Axar Patel 4-0-24-1. (MORE)

