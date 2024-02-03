US forces shot down Houthi drones over Red Sea on Friday -US Centcom
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:39 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The U.S. Central Command said on Saturday U.S. forces engaged and shot down several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Red Sea on Friday, and also destroyed four drones that Houthi forces were preparing to launch from Yemen.
"U.S. forces identified the UAVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region," a Centcom statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Iranian and Hezbollah commanders help direct Houthi attacks in Yemen, sources say
EXCLUSIVE-Iranian and Hezbollah commanders help direct Houthi attacks in Yemen, sources say
US conducts airstrike against Houthi anti-ship missile aimed at Gulf of Aden
Saudi says escalating tensions amid Houthi attacks and US strikes are dangerous
US strikes another Houthi anti-ship missile