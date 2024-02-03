Turkey's intelligence head met Hamas chief Haniyeh -TRT
- Turkey
Turkey's National Intelligence Agency (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar's capital Doha, Turkish state broadcaster TRT said on Saturday.
Kalin and Haniyeh discussed efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, the Israeli hostages held in the enclave and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to TRT.
