Left Menu

Stalin Honors Karunanidhi on Birth Anniversary with Floral Tributes

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin paid floral tributes to late party patriarch M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary. The occasion also marked the end of year-long centenary celebrations, including unveiling a souvenir and paying respects at significant locations.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 10:08 IST
Stalin Honors Karunanidhi on Birth Anniversary with Floral Tributes
M Karunanidhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn homage, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin marked the birth anniversary of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi with floral tributes on Monday.

Stalin honored Karunanidhi at his Marina beachfront memorial, coinciding with the conclusion of the year-long centenary celebrations commemorating Karunanidhi's legacy (1924-2018).

Later, Stalin unveiled a souvenir and paid floral respects at both Gopalapuram, Karunanidhi's residence, and the Murasoli office, the party's official organ. In his message, Stalin lauded Karunanidhi's contributions and reaffirmed the party's commitment to his path.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024