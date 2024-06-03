Stalin Honors Karunanidhi on Birth Anniversary with Floral Tributes

In a solemn homage, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin marked the birth anniversary of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi with floral tributes on Monday.

Stalin honored Karunanidhi at his Marina beachfront memorial, coinciding with the conclusion of the year-long centenary celebrations commemorating Karunanidhi's legacy (1924-2018).

Later, Stalin unveiled a souvenir and paid floral respects at both Gopalapuram, Karunanidhi's residence, and the Murasoli office, the party's official organ. In his message, Stalin lauded Karunanidhi's contributions and reaffirmed the party's commitment to his path.

