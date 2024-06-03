Left Menu

Namibia vs Oman: Thrilling World Cup Clash Ends in a Tie

The World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Oman ended in a dramatic tie. Namibia matched Oman's total of 109 runs with notable performances from both teams. Trumpelmann's 4-21 for Namibia and Mehran Khan's 3-7 for Oman were standout bowling figures in the gripping contest.

In a nail-biting World Cup cricket encounter, Namibia and Oman ended their contest in a thrilling tie, both teams scoring 109 runs.

Oman, batting first, was bowled out for 109, with Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann claiming 4-21. Mehran Khan's 3-7 was notable for Oman.

Namibia's chase saw them also scoring 109, with key contributions from Nikolaas Davin (24) and Jan Frylinck (45).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

