Namibia vs Oman: Thrilling World Cup Clash Ends in a Tie

In a nail-biting World Cup cricket encounter, Namibia and Oman ended their contest in a thrilling tie, both teams scoring 109 runs.

Oman, batting first, was bowled out for 109, with Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann claiming 4-21. Mehran Khan's 3-7 was notable for Oman.

Namibia's chase saw them also scoring 109, with key contributions from Nikolaas Davin (24) and Jan Frylinck (45).

