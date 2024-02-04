Left Menu

Israel says it struck more than 50 Hezbollah targets in Syria since Oct 7

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-02-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 00:28 IST
Israel says it struck more than 50 Hezbollah targets in Syria since Oct 7
The Israeli military said on Saturday that since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7 it had struck more than 50 targets in Syria linked to the Iranian-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

The remarks, in a briefing by chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari that mainly discussed efforts to beat back Hezbollah attacks launched in solidarity with Hamas, were a departure from Israel's usual reticence about Syria operations. (Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

