Israel says it struck more than 50 Hezbollah targets in Syria since Oct 7

The Israeli military said on Saturday that since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7 it had struck more than 50 targets in Syria linked to the Iranian-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

The remarks, in a briefing by chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari that mainly discussed efforts to beat back Hezbollah attacks launched in solidarity with Hamas, were a departure from Israel's usual reticence about Syria operations. (Writing by Dan Williams)

