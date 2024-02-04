US forces destroy an anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen
Updated: 04-02-2024 09:06 IST
The U.S. Central Command said late on Saturday that it had destroyed an anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen that was prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.
"U.S. forces identified the cruise missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined it presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," it said in a statement.
