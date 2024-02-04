Fire breaks out in Chamba, three houses partially damaged

Three wooden houses were partially damaged in a fire that broke out in Tissa area of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district early Sunday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the blaze that broke out at around 3 am in Chachool village. The fire has been brought under control.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

