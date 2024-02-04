Left Menu

UP: Elderly man thrashed to death by son over property dispute

Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 04-02-2024
UP: Elderly man thrashed to death by son over property dispute
An 88-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son over a property dispute in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Shivpal Yadav (52) thrashed his father Vishnu Yadav to death on Saturday Samarpur village in Satrikh area, Additional SP Akhilesh Narain said.

The accused has been arrested and a probe is underway in the case, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

