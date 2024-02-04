Police directed to enhance surveillance to thwart attempts to disturb peace in Jammu

A senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer has called for enhanced surveillance to thwart anti-national elements' attempts to disturb the peaceful environment in the Jammu region, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range) Sunil Gupta passed the directions during a crime-and-security review meeting at the district police lines in Jammu, a spokesperson said.

Officers were directed to enhance surveillance through measures such as area domination and strengthening checking points, the police spokesperson said, adding that Gupta underscored the importance of vigilance on suspicious persons to thwart the designs of anti-national elements to disturb the peaceful environment.

Instructions were issued to increase the installation of CCTV cameras with proper record-keeping to monitor the activities of miscreants, the spokesperson said.

The officers attending the meeting were encouraged to engage with local communities to facilitate the installation of CCTV cameras, which would improve surveillance capabilities and create safer environments.

Gupta also stressed the need for special efforts to expedite the resolution of under-investigation cases, including backlogs and inquest proceedings, and firm action against drug peddlers and other anti-social elements.

Additionally, emphasis was placed on tracing missing persons and timely disposal of complaints and online grievances, the spokesperson said.

Addressing the issue of drugs, Gupta urged the officers to adopt a mission-oriented approach to eliminate the menace.

He called for intensified efforts to identify and dismantle the networks involved in the illicit drugs trade, emphasising the importance of eradicating this threat to society.

