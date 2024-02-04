Left Menu

9 foreign nationals among 26 booked for immoral trafficking in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 04-02-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 18:46 IST
9 foreign nationals among 26 booked for immoral trafficking in Punjab's Phagwara
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-Six people, including nine foreign nationals, have been arrested in Punjab's Phagwara district for allegedly being involved in an immoral trafficking racket, police said on Sunday.

The arrests came after police conducted an operation to check illegal activities in the Satnampura area here.

Police have booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The nine foreign nationals have also been booked under the relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act for violating visa norms, police said.

They, however, did not reveal the identity of the foreign nationals and said further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024