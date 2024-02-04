Decomposed bodies of three men found in chawl in Palghar
- Country:
- India
The decomposed bodies of three men were found in a room of a chawl in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said. The deaths came to light after residents of the chawl under the jurisdiction of Manickpur police station alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a room on the second floor of the premises, an official said.
A police team reached the spot and broke into the room and found the bodies around 5 pm, he said.
The deceased men have been identified as Azam, Raju and Chitku, who lived together in the chawl and were fruit sellers, the official said.
While a preliminary probe suggests that the men could have died due to a gas leak, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said, adding that further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar
- Manickpur
- Maharashtra’s
- Azam
- Raju
ALSO READ
Justice Sambare, Justice Gauri Godse, Judge Srinivas Agarwal, and Judge Anirudha Pratinidhi inaugurate Annexe Palghar Court -World News Network
Justice Sambare, Justice Mrs Gauri Godse, Judge Srinivas Agarwal, and Judge Anirudha Pratinidhi inaugurate Annexe Palghar Court -World News Network
Former boyfriend held for stabbing woman in Palghar district
Case against man for beating up railway pointsman in Palghar
Three juveniles detained for motorcycle thefts in Palghar