Decomposed bodies of three men found in chawl in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 19:00 IST
The decomposed bodies of three men were found in a room of a chawl in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said. The deaths came to light after residents of the chawl under the jurisdiction of Manickpur police station alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a room on the second floor of the premises, an official said.

A police team reached the spot and broke into the room and found the bodies around 5 pm, he said.

The deceased men have been identified as Azam, Raju and Chitku, who lived together in the chawl and were fruit sellers, the official said.

While a preliminary probe suggests that the men could have died due to a gas leak, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

