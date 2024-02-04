Left Menu

Maoist gunned down by security forces in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 19:25 IST
Maoist gunned down by security forces in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist has been gunned down by security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in the forests of Kakerkupa area on Saturday evening.

The Maoists suddenly opened fire on the police team, and they retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

One commando suffered bullet injuries on his hand and was first admitted to Baliguda hospital, and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where he is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, Jai Narayan Pankaj, Inspector General of southern range, Berhampur, said.

The encounter continued for some time, and the red rebels later escaped from the spot, taking advantage of darkness, he said.

Later, a search was conducted in the area, and the body of one Maoist and a .303 rifle and other materials were seized from the spot, the senior police officer said.

The slain Maoist was identified as Dasru, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. He was wanted in over 22 cases, including murders of civilians and attacks on security forces.

Security personnel have launched a combing operation in the area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024