Maoist gunned down by security forces in Odisha

A Maoist has been gunned down by security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in the forests of Kakerkupa area on Saturday evening.

The Maoists suddenly opened fire on the police team, and they retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

One commando suffered bullet injuries on his hand and was first admitted to Baliguda hospital, and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where he is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, Jai Narayan Pankaj, Inspector General of southern range, Berhampur, said.

The encounter continued for some time, and the red rebels later escaped from the spot, taking advantage of darkness, he said.

Later, a search was conducted in the area, and the body of one Maoist and a .303 rifle and other materials were seized from the spot, the senior police officer said.

The slain Maoist was identified as Dasru, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. He was wanted in over 22 cases, including murders of civilians and attacks on security forces.

Security personnel have launched a combing operation in the area, he added.

