Yemen's Houthi spokesperson: More US-British aggression will achieve nothing

Continued U.S.-British aggression in Yemen will not achieve any goal for the aggressors and will not affect Yemen's decision to show its support for Gaza, Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said in a statement on Sunday.

Abdulsalam added that it will not be easy to destroy Yemeni military capabilities, which have been rebuilt during years of tough conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)