Yemen's Houthi spokesperson: More US-British aggression will achieve nothing
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-02-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 20:51 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Continued U.S.-British aggression in Yemen will not achieve any goal for the aggressors and will not affect Yemen's decision to show its support for Gaza, Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said in a statement on Sunday.
Abdulsalam added that it will not be easy to destroy Yemeni military capabilities, which have been rebuilt during years of tough conflict.
