France to summon Russia's ambassador - diplomatic source
France will summon Russia's ambassador on Monday, said a French diplomatic source, after the death of two French humanitarian workers following a Russian strike in Ukraine last week, and what Paris said was an upsurge in Russian disinformation targeting France. "It will also denounce an upsurge in disinformation targeting France," added the source.
France will summon Russia's ambassador on Monday, said a French diplomatic source, after the death of two French humanitarian workers following a Russian strike in Ukraine last week, and what Paris said was an upsurge in Russian disinformation targeting France. Two French volunteer aid workers were killed and another three wounded in a Russian drone attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on Feb 1 in what Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne described as an act of "barbarity".
"France will reiterate its condemnation of the Russian strikes," said the diplomatic source. "It will also denounce an upsurge in disinformation targeting France," added the source.
