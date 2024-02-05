JMM-led coalition in J'khand wins trust vote

The JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand on Monday won a vote of confidence in the assembly, While 47 MLAs voted in favour of the motion, 29 legislators opposed it in the 81-member assembly. Independent legislator Saryu Roy didn’t participate in the voting process. Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the assembly during the voting.

