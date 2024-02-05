Arunachal dist achieves 100pc tap drinking water connection under JJM

Left Menu

Arunachal Pradeshs West Siang district has achieved the significant milestone of providing 100 tap drinking water connection to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission JJM, an official said. All 117 villages in the district now have tap drinking water connections, he added.

PTI | Aalo | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:41 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district has achieved the significant milestone of providing 100% tap drinking water connection to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), an official said. All 117 villages in the district now have tap drinking water connections, he added. During a function organised by the public health engineering and water supply department in Aalo on Monday, Aalo East MLA Kento Jini encouraged the village water management committees (VWMCs) to take care of JJM infrastructure. Jini, who also serves as advisor to the law and justice and parliamentary affairs minister, emphasised the importance of preserving and protecting the catchment areas of the water source. West Siang deputy commissioner Mamu Hage urged VWMC members to monitor the quality of water and congratulated the department for its achievement.

