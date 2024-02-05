Left Menu

Drunk man crashes car into police booth in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:42 IST
An inebriated man crashed his car into an integrated police booth and collided with an electricity pole near Delhi's Jantar Mantar area, police said on Monday.

On February 1, Constable Ramveer Singh, posted at Parliament Street police station, was on patrolling duty on Tolstoy Road when around 6.30 am saw a recklessly-driven car hit a footpath, then an electricity pole and later crashed into the integrated police booth, an FIR lodged into the matter said.

The impact caused the footpath to break, the electricity pole to collapse, and a part of the police booth was damaged, it said.

The car driver was taken to the hospital for a medical examination, where he refused for a blood test, the FIR said.

According to a senior police officer, a breath test of the man was conducted. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act. We have started further investigation into the matter.

