HC rejects plea against demolition of vacant buildings at Air India Colony

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 19:25 IST
The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected a plea against the demolition of 20 unoccupied structures at Air India Colony near the Mumbai airport in Kalina area.

The HC also refused to continue the status quo in the matter for two weeks until a related matter was heard by the Supreme Court on February 13.

The plea was filed by the Air India Staff Colony Association (AISCA) claiming that the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) had illegally initiated the razing of vacant buildings at the colony.

However, the Adani Group-controlled MIAL told the HC that it would demolish only unoccupied buildings and due care would be taken regarding occupied buildings, including a school on the premises.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rajesh N Laddha after hearing both sides rejected the AISCA's plea.

MIAL on January 24 initiated the demolition of 20 uninhabited, dilapidated structures at the Air India Colony, conducted in strict adherence to the law and in accordance with the permission/ handover granted by AIAHL, the PSU Asset Holding Company of Erstwhile Air India.

The action was part of its comprehensive redevelopment plan of the airport land, MIAL had said, adding that ''at present, no demolition steps have been undertaken for the remaining 80 plus buildings within the colony which are currently occupied.'' The private airport operator also said that due process of law by filing eviction applications under the AAI Act is being followed.

Considering Mumbai Airport is a land-constrained aviation asset, this redevelopment initiative is a crucial step in the airport's ongoing efforts to contribute to the expansion and improvement of existing passenger facilities, thus fostering the growth and progress of Mumbai, it had said.

Following a protest from a section of staff, the MIAL told the court on January 26 that it would not take any coercive steps against the structures till January 29. The status quo in the matter continued till February 5.

