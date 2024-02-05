Left Menu

Sodexo, Adani join hands to offer skill development programme for youth in remote areas

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 20:54 IST
Sodexo, Adani join hands to offer skill development programme for youth in remote areas
  • Country:
  • India

Sodexo on Monday said it has joined hands with Adani to offer a comprehensive skill development programme for the youth in remote locations.

The collaboration is aimed at skilling, training, and placement opportunities for the youth in remote locations, Sodexo said in a statement.

The programme will pilot at Mundra and Bhuj in Gujarat comprising a batch of over 150 youth, it added.

''Both organisations look forward to witnessing the positive transformation of the youth involved in the programme. ''Based on the success of this initiative in Mundra and Bhuj, Adani Skill Development Centre intends to scale similar initiatives in more tier-II and III cities and remote locations with a target to upskill over 500 youth by 2024,'' Adani Skill Development Centre Operations Head Amitkumar Thakker said.

Sodexo will lead the training initiative with the course module development, coaches and guides, on-the-job training and certification, while the Adani Skill Development Centre will recruit the youth and provide infrastructure support.

''Based on the success of the pilot, we intend to scale the initiative across the nation where there is an acute shortage of labour in hospitality and facility management services. ''Our target is to enable first-time recruitment for 7,000 youth, of which 25 per cent are women,'' Sodexo India Managing Director Sambit Sahu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024