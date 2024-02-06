Left Menu

US announces visa restriction policy for those misusing commercial spyware

The policy will also apply to investors and operators of the commercial spyware believed to be misused, a senior U.S. official said, adding that at least 50 U.S. officials have been targeted by commercial spyware in recent years. President Joseph Biden signed an executive order last year to curb the malicious use of digital spy tools around the globe that target U.S. personnel and civil society.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 00:30 IST
US announces visa restriction policy for those misusing commercial spyware

The United States on Monday announced a new visa restriction policy for those it said were misusing commercial spyware.

The policy announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken will allow the State Department to impose visa restrictions for individuals believed to have been involved in the misuse of commercial spyware, as well as for those who facilitate such actions and benefit from it. The policy will also apply to investors and operators of the commercial spyware believed to be misused, a senior U.S. official said, adding that at least 50 U.S. officials have been targeted by commercial spyware in recent years.

President Joseph Biden signed an executive order last year to curb the malicious use of digital spy tools around the globe that target U.S. personnel and civil society. In March last year, the United States and some of its partner countries called for strict domestic and international controls to counter the proliferation and misuse of commercial spyware.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024