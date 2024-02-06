US State Dept OKs possible sale to Netherlands of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles for $908 million -Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Netherlands of 120 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with extended range for $908 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The contractor will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon added.
