US State Dept OKs possible sale to Netherlands of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles for $908 million -Pentagon

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 01:46 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Netherlands of 120 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with extended range for $908 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The contractor will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

