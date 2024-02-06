PM Modi inaugurates ONGC Sea Survival Centre; witnesses demonstration of training center

Left Menu

Updated: 06-02-2024 19:03 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the integrated Sea Survival Training Centre, ONGC Institute in Goa today. Shri Modi also witnessed a briefing on underwater escape exercises and a demonstration of the training center.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Delighted to dedicate to the nation the Sea Survival Centre of ONGC in Goa. This state-of-the-art Centre is a watershed moment for India in making a mark in the sea survival training ecosystem. Offering rigorous and intense emergency response training, it will ensure many lives are saved in a timely manner.”

The Prime Minister also shared a video outlining the need for a modern Sea Survival Centre and said, “Here is why we needed a modern Sea Survival Centre and how it will be very beneficial for our nation.”

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, and the Union Minister for Petroleum, Oil and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri among others.

ONGC Sea Survival Centre 

ONGC Sea Survival Centre has been developed as a one-of-a-kind Integrated Sea Survival Training Centre to advance the Indian sea survival training ecosystem to global standards. It is expected to train 10,000-15,000 personnel annually. Exercises in simulated and controlled harsh weather conditions enhance the Sea Survival skills of trainees and thus potentially increase the chances of safe escape from real-life disasters.

(With Inputs from PIB)

