Government working to improve connectivity in Goa and also to make it a logistics hub: PM

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1330 crores in Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 program in Goa today. Shri Modi also took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion. The development projects of today include a boost to infrastructure in the education, sports, water treatment, waste management and tourism sectors. The Prime Minister also distributed appointment orders to 1930 new Government recruits across various departments under Rozgar Mela and also handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

The Prime Minister began his address by highlighting the natural beauty and pristine beaches of Goa and said that it is the favorite holiday destination of lakhs and lakhs of tourists from India and abroad. “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat can be experienced during any season in Goa”, he remarked. He also drew attention to the great saints, famous artists and scholars who were born in Goa and remembered Sant Sohirobanath Ambiye, playwright Krishna Bhatt Bandkar, vocalist Kesarbai Kerkar, Acharya Dharmanand Kosambi and Raghunath Anant Mashelkar. PM Modi paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji on her death anniversary and also highlighted her close association with Mangueshi Temple located nearby. “Swami Vivekanand derived new inspiration from the Damodar Sal in Margao”, he added. PM Modi also spoke about the Lohia Maidan and Chieftain’s Memorial in Cuncolim.

The Prime Minister talked about the exposition of the Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier, popularly known as “Gõycho Saib” that will take place this year. Mentioning the exposition as a symbol of peace and cohesiveness, the Prime Minister remembered Saint Queen Ketevan of Georgia also whose holy relics were taken to Georgia by the Minister of External Affairs. “Peaceful co-existence of Christian and other communities is an example of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’”, he added.

Elaborating about the 1300 crore rupees worth projects that were either inaugurated or for which foundation stone was laid today, PM Modi, said that the projects related with education, health and tourism will give a new push to the development of Goa. “Permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology and campus of National Institute of Watersports and integrated waste management facility, 1930 appointment letters will take the state’s development to new heights”, he said.

“Even though Goa is small in area and population”, the Prime Minister said, “It is socially diverse and people of different societies and religions have been coexisting in peace for several generations.” He highlighted the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and lauded the spirit of the people of Goa who have always given a befitting reply to those trying to harm the harmony of the state.

Referring to Swayampurna Goa, PM Modi praised the good governance model of the Goa Government leading to the foremost position of people of Goa on the parameter of well being. “Development of Goa is proceeding rapidly due to the Double -Engine government”, He said. The Prime Minister mentioned saturation of Har Ghar Nal se Jal, electricity connections, LPG coverage, being Kerosin free, open defecation free and saturation coverage in many of the central government schemes. “Saturation leads to elimination of discrimination and full transfer of benefits to all beneficiaries. That is why I say, "Saturation is true secularism, Saturation is real social justice and Saturation is Modi’s guarantee to Goa and the country”, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister mentioned the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra where more than 30 thousand people in Goa availed various benefits.

Touching upon this year’s Budget, the Prime Minister said that it has provided impetus to the government’s resolution of saturation of schemes. He declared that the government is now guaranteeing two crore houses to the poor after the target of 4 crore pucca houses have already been achieved. He also urged the people of Goa to create awareness among those who have been left behind in availing pucca homes. He informed that in this year’s budget, PM Awas Yojna and Ayushman Yojna will be further expanded.

The Prime Minister touched upon the Matsya Sampada Yojna in this year’s budget and said that it will further bolster assistance and resources to the fishermen community, thereby boosting seafood exports and the income of fishermen. He further added that such efforts create lakhs of job opportunities in the fisheries sector.

Highlighting the government’s efforts towards welfare of the fish breeders, PM Modi mentioned the formation of a dedicated Ministry, PM Kisan Credit Card facility, an increase in the insurance amount to Rs 5 lakh, and subsidy for the modernization of boats.

“Double engine government is making record investments in infrastructure along with running big schemes for the welfare of the poor”, the Prime Minister stated, highlighting the fast paced development of roads, railways and airports in the country. He pointed out that Rs 11 lakh crore has been allocated for infrastructure developments in this year's budget compared to less than Rs 2 lakh crore 10 years ago. He said that new employment opportunities arise and the income of every person increases where development projects are taking place.

Regarding the government's efforts in enhancing connectivity and establishing Goa as a logistics hub, the Prime Minister stated, "Our government is working towards improving connectivity in Goa and transforming it into a logistics hub. The inauguration of the Manohar Parrikar International Airport in Goa has facilitated continuous domestic and international flights." He also mentioned the country’s second longest cable bridge, New Zuari Bridge, which was dedicated to people last year. Underlining the rapid infrastructure development in Goa, including new roads, bridges, railway routes, and educational institutions, the Prime Minister remarked, "These developments are propelling the growth of Goa to new heights."

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's rich cultural and natural heritage, emphasizing the government's efforts to position India as a holistic tourist destination. He stated, "Every form of tourism is available in our country, on a single visa. Previous governments lacked vision for the development of tourist destinations, coastal areas, and islands." Recognizing the potential of eco-tourism in Goa's rural areas, the Prime Minister underscored the government's focus on promoting tourism in Goa's hinterlands to benefit local residents. The Prime Minister also listed initiatives to enhance tourism infrastructure in Goa with the development of modern facilities such as food courts, restaurants, and waiting rooms to make Goa an even more attractive destination.

“The Government is committed to developing Goa as a tourist destination for conference tourism”, the Prime Minister remarked, recalling his visit to the India Energy Week 2024 earlier in the day. He mentioned multiple important G20 meetings and big diplomatic meetings taking place in Goa in the past years. He also gave examples of tournaments such as the World Table Tennis Championship, World Beach Volleyball Tour, FIFA Under-17 Women Football World Cup and 37th National Games that were organized in Goa taking its identity to the entire world. He assured that Goa will become a huge center for such events in the coming years

He lauded the contribution of football in Goa and honored Brahmanand Shankhwalkar with the Padma Award for his invaluable contribution to the sport. The Prime MInister said that the infrastructure developed for the National Games in the state will help the athletes to realize their dreams.

Highlighting the government's focus on education, the Prime Minister mentioned the establishment of several institutions in Goa, transforming it into a major educational hub. He also informed about the Budget announcement of a 1 lakh crore rupees fund for research and innovation to foster technological advancements and benefit the youth and industries.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister emphasized the collective efforts required for the rapid development of Goa, urging everyone to contribute to the state's progress.

Governor of Goa, Shri P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik were present on the occasion among others.

(With Inputs from PIB)