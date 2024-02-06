Lebanon hands British ambassador note of protest over Cameron visit to Beirut - NNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-02-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 17:46 IST
Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib summoned the British ambassador and handed him a note of protest regarding British foreign minister David Cameron's visit to Beirut, the Lebanese state news agency (NNA) said on Tuesday.
There were no further details on the reason for the note of protest.
