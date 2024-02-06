Fed terminates 2014 enforcement actions against France's BNP for sanctions issues
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 21:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Reserve announced Tuesday that it had lifted a pair of 2014 enforcement actions it imposed on France's BNP Paribas, after the bank overhauled its compliance with U.S. sanctions laws.
The penalties were imposed as part of a sweeping $9 billion settlement over charges the bank helped black-listed countries evade U.S. sanctions. The enforcement actions subjected the bank to intensive oversight from authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BNP Paribas
- The Federal Reserve
- France
- U.S.
Advertisement