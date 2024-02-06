Fed terminates 2014 enforcement actions against France's BNP for sanctions issues

The Federal Reserve announced Tuesday that it had lifted a pair of 2014 enforcement actions it imposed on France's BNP Paribas, after the bank overhauled its compliance with U.S. sanctions laws.

The penalties were imposed as part of a sweeping $9 billion settlement over charges the bank helped black-listed countries evade U.S. sanctions. The enforcement actions subjected the bank to intensive oversight from authorities.

