Left Menu

Chileans search rubble for wildfire victims as death toll rises to 131

Lower temperatures on Tuesday brought relief to central Chile where firefighters tried to extinguish the remnants of wildfires that have killed at least 131 people in recent days, while families combed the rubble in a search for missing relatives. Only 35 victims have been identified and hundreds remain missing because of the fires, which broke out late last week and then spread to large swaths of central Chile.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 23:46 IST
Chileans search rubble for wildfire victims as death toll rises to 131

Lower temperatures on Tuesday brought relief to central Chile where firefighters tried to extinguish the remnants of wildfires that have killed at least 131 people in recent days, while families combed the rubble in a search for missing relatives.

Only 35 victims have been identified and hundreds remain missing because of the fires, which broke out late last week and then spread to large swaths of central Chile. In Valparaiso, a coastal city close to areas hardest hit by the fires, the coroner's office is lined with tents and a support staff is there to provide psychological support and DNA testing for people looking for family members.

But with many of the recovered bodies having been severely burned and with hundreds of DNA samples to process, the identification process is taking longer than many families hoped. "They took my DNA, from my two sons, but they didn't say how long it would take," said Carlos Orellana, 67, one of the first people to show up on Tuesday to look for a missing relative.

Orellana is looking for his 14-year-old daughter, Anastasia Elizabeth, who disappeared after a fire on Friday. Later on Tuesday, Orellana and his family will go on another search through the rubble to look for the missing girl. Thousands of families like his are doing the same in the aftermath of the worst natural disaster to strike the South American nation since the 2010 earthquake and tsunami that left more than 500 dead.

"A lot of people are still in a state of uncertainty, they don't know what happened," said Pamela Gonzalez, a psychologist with the government health service who's helping families at the coroner's office in Valparaiso "They don't know what happened with their family members and hope they're alive with a another family member or neighbor."

Gonzalez, who has done similar work in previous wildfires, says many people have faced post-traumatic episodes following the recent disaster. She says now that the most important thing families can get is closure and community support. President Gabriel Boric visited the region on Tuesday and announced a series of measures to help families, including suspension of certain utility payments, donations of housing supplies and improved medical leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024