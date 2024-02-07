Left Menu

Chile ex-President SebastianPinera dies in helicopter crash, local media says

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 01:04 IST
Chile ex-President SebastianPinera dies in helicopter crash, local media says

Chilean ex-President Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in the south of the country, local news outlet La Tercera said.

Government sources cited by La Tercera said four people were traveling on the helicopter when it crashed, and that three had been "found by first responders." Chile's national disaster agency SENAPRAD confirmed that a helicopter crash had occurred in the southern town of Lago Ranco and that one person had been killed and three people injured.

The government did not immediately name who was aboard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024