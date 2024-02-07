Left Menu

Case against 2 persons in Navi Mumbai for cheating loan seekers of Rs 15 lakh

Police have registered a case against two persons associated with a finance company at Vashi in Maharashtras Navi Mumbai township for allegedly duping 32 loan seekers of Rs 15.14 lakh, an official said.The accused lured the victims over the last one year with the promise of facilitating loans which they wanted to avail.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 09:27 IST
Case against 2 persons in Navi Mumbai for cheating loan seekers of Rs 15 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against two persons associated with a finance company at Vashi in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly duping 32 loan seekers of Rs 15.14 lakh, an official said.

The accused lured the victims over the last one year with the promise of facilitating loans which they wanted to avail. The victims were allegedly charged commissions totalling Rs 15,14,500, but the loans promised were not provided, the official from Vashi police station said.

The accused later closed their operations, absconded and disconnected their contact numbers, the official said quoting a complaint filed by one of the victims.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Monday against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust). he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024